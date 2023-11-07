Survivor Series 2023: Fresh Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

After a long time, The Miz’s career is reportedly getting a boost and that’s true given his status at Survivor Series 2023. At the upcoming WWE premium live event, the former WWE champion will compete in a mid-card title match which will be a first-time instance for the star. Thereby, the WWE Universe can brace themselves to witness a fresh championship match.

During this week’s episode of Raw, The Miz defeated Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet in a Fatal-4-Way Match to become the Number-One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. With that, the Hollywood A-Lister has now secured a chance to challenge for the IC title held by Gunther at the upcoming Survivor Series 2023 event.

The end of the match on WWE Raw saw Miz countering a Tsunami splash attempt from Reed into a rollup after Ivar hit a moonsault on Ricochet. The referee attempted both the pins simultaneously, but only Ricochet kicked out but Reed ended up digesting the pinfall loss from Miz. This led to a confusing situation and was declared the winner.

The Miz was celebrating his win after the match to get a spot at Survivor Series 2023. But, Ivar attacked Miz after the match and laid him out with a Moonsault. This reportedly began the singles push for the solo Viking Raider member left on Raw as Erik remains out of action.

GUNTHER was seeing the action unfolding in the ring from the backstage area as he received a fresh opponent at Survivor Series 2023. His record-setting championship reign now stands at 512 days. He previously surpassed The Honky Tonk Man in early September with a successful defense against Chad Gable on Raw.

The upcoming match at Survivor Series 2023 will be the first-ever bout between The Miz and GUNTHER. With reports confirming that Miz is becoming a babyface star, there should be a challenge in the coming weeks against the champion’s Imperium mates, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

– Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)