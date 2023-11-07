Survivor Series 2023: Fresh Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

Survivor Series 2023: Fresh Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

Arindam Pal
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM

Survivor Series 2023: Fresh Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

After a long time, The Miz’s career is reportedly getting a boost and that’s true given his status at Survivor Series 2023. At the upcoming WWE premium live event, the former WWE champion will compete in a mid-card title match which will be a first-time instance for the star. Thereby, the WWE Universe can brace themselves to witness a fresh championship match.

During this week’s episode of Raw, The Miz defeated Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet in a Fatal-4-Way Match to become the Number-One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. With that, the Hollywood A-Lister has now secured a chance to challenge for the IC title held by Gunther at the upcoming Survivor Series 2023 event.

Survivor Series 2023: WWE Confirms Men’s WarGames Match For PLE

The end of the match on WWE Raw saw Miz countering a Tsunami splash attempt from Reed into a rollup after Ivar hit a moonsault on Ricochet. The referee attempted both the pins simultaneously, but only Ricochet kicked out but Reed ended up digesting the pinfall loss from Miz. This led to a confusing situation and was declared the winner.

The Miz was celebrating his win after the match to get a spot at Survivor Series 2023. But, Ivar attacked Miz after the match and laid him out with a Moonsault. This reportedly began the singles push for the solo Viking Raider member left on Raw as Erik remains out of action.

WWE NXT: Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers And More Set For November 7 Episode

GUNTHER was seeing the action unfolding in the ring from the backstage area as he received a fresh opponent at Survivor Series 2023. His record-setting championship reign now stands at 512 days. He previously surpassed The Honky Tonk Man in early September with a successful defense against Chad Gable on Raw.

The upcoming match at Survivor Series 2023 will be the first-ever bout between The Miz and GUNTHER. With reports confirming that Miz is becoming a babyface star, there should be a challenge in the coming weeks against the champion’s Imperium mates, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz
– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark
– Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)

Tagged:

Gunther

Survivor Series

the miz

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Survivor Series 2023: Fresh Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE
Survivor Series 2023: Fresh Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

Nov 7, 2023, 11:18 AM

Elimination Chamber 2024: Top Champion From Admittedly Missing WWE PLE
Elimination Chamber 2024: Top Champion From Admittedly Missing WWE PLE

Nov 5, 2023, 8:32 PM

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Has Plans For A Massive Championship Change At PLE
Wrestlemania 40: WWE Has Plans For A Massive Championship Change At PLE

Nov 3, 2023, 1:53 PM

WWE Raw: Loaded Lineup Revealed For October 16 Season Premiere Episode
WWE Raw: Loaded Lineup Revealed For October 16 Season Premiere Episode

Oct 16, 2023, 2:23 PM

WWE Raw: Two Title Matches; Falls Count Anywhere And More Set For October 16 Episode
WWE Raw: Two Title Matches; Falls Count Anywhere And More Set For October 16 Episode

Oct 10, 2023, 1:55 PM

WWE Raw: Johnny Gargano Returns To Reunite With Ciampa On October 2 Episode
WWE Raw: Johnny Gargano Returns To Reunite With Ciampa On October 2 Episode

Oct 3, 2023, 11:07 AM

