Survivor Series 2023: New WWE Women’s World Title Match Set For Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is holding her grounds as the reigning champion on Raw and we will see her with the next title defense at Survivor Series 2023, later this month. To hand her the next opponent, WWE arranged a battle royal on this week’s Raw with the winner becoming the next challenger for the Women’s World Championship.

14 women participated in that match on Raw sans Becky Lynch who is one of the top names on the Raw roster. Before the Women’s Battle Royal, Xia Li attacked Becky Lynch. Becky wasn’t cleared to compete in the match. WWE Official Adam Pearce wasn’t happy with Li’s actions and he pulled Li from the Battle Royal as well.

Then in the Number-One Contender Women’s Battle Royal, Zoey Stark eliminated Shayna Baszler in the end to win the contest. Thus, she was confirmed to face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series 2023. In a backstage segment, Zoey also asked Rhea to keep all her attention on her.

One of the mentionable incidents from this bout with Survivor Series 2023 implications was that Tegan Nox returned to action from an injury. However, she failed to make it to the final four – Stark, Baszler, Jax, and Nile. The latter was eliminated by Nia Jax while Jax was subsequently double-teamed and eliminated by Baszler and Stark. Baszler never got back inside the ring as Stark eliminated her with a superkick followed by a DDT.

Rhea Ripley is just coming off a successful title defense at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia against four other women in a fatal 5-way. Stark was one of those challengers who will now be getting her first one-on-one PLE bout within three weeks from now.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

– Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)