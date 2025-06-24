One of the main events of the latest episode of WWE Raw featured a Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match. Becky Lynch came out of it as still the champion, although it wasn’t a clear win for her. Rather, the former champion with the belt interfered in the bout and caused a disqualification end to the bout.

On the June 23 episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bayley via DQ to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship after Lyra Valkyria attacked Becky. After getting ousted from WWE in-ring competition by her fellow Four-Horsewoman, Becky ahead of WrestleMania 41, Bayley was out in this match to get her revenge and capture the title until Valkyria got involved.

As seen in the match on WWE Raw, Becky almost applied the Dis-arm-her submission on Bayley after she came off the top rope. The champion took down Bayley from one side of the ring by wrenching her arm down, causing Bayley to fall. Bayley countered a Manhandle Slam with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex, but Becky kicked out of the pin attempt.

WWE Raw: Lyra Valkyria came out to help Bayley in a title match

Bayley then delivered a Manhandle Slam of her own, but Becky rolled out of the ring and also sent Bayley over to the commentary desk. It was then that Valkyria came out on WWE Raw, jumped over the barricade from the crowd, and pulled Bayley out of the pile of chairs Becky had put on top of her.

Becky took out Valkyria with a baseball slam, and Bayley tried to with a top rope move, but Valkyria interfered and started to beat Becky down in the ring, causing the disqualification. Bayley and Valkyria then argued with each other as Becky was declared the winner in the match on WWE Raw.

At the Money in the Bank 2025 WWE premium live event, Becky Lynch defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, in what marked her first win over her former protégé in a three-match series.

Two nights later on WWE Raw, Bayley returned from the Wrestlemania attack angle and pounced on Becky in search of redemption. It was last week that Adam Pearce announced the title bout between the two of them in what marked Becky’s first title defense since winning the belt at MITB.