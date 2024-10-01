The Awesome Truth tag team was once again disbanded on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw. R-Truth made his return to WWE TV, this week from a hiatus and he wanted to get back on the same page with The Miz but that wasn’t the supposed case.

In a backstage segment on WWE Raw, R-Truth returned and reunited with The Miz. Later the night on the show, they also competed in a match against The Authors of Pain’s Akam and Rezar, and came up short. This happened after Miz turned on his partner and left him in a high-and-dry spot.

As the match progressed, Truth looked forward to serving Miz with a hot tag. Miz also accepted the same but then after the ring, he promptly kicked Truth in the face and left the ring. With Truth being alone in the ring, the AOP hit their finisher on Truth for the win.

WWE Raw: Karrion Kross inspired The Miz to transition into a villain

Karrion Kross was seen laughing at ringside with Miz’s actions as he has lately been trying to get into The Miz by telling him that he wants him to be the guy who does whatever it takes to win. Now that Miz has listened to his words, it should be certain that he’d be donning back his old heel persona on WWE Raw from now on to revamp his character that’s been pretty stale in recent times.

Last week on WWE Raw, Miz’s match against Bronson Reed ended up not taking place as Bron Strowman attacked Reed, causing the two to brawl all around the arena. Before Monday’s match, Miz also attempted to talk to Strowman about interfering in his match. That led to the return of R-Truth, this week informing The Miz that he got them a match against AOP.

After more than a decade, Awesome Truth reunited as a team earlier this year after they joined forces to go into a beef with The Judgment Day. They ultimately rejected R-Truth who was hell-bent on joining the group. At WrestleMania 40, the two won the Raw Tag Team titles that later became the World Tag Team titles. They later lost the titles to Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on the June 24 episode of WWE Raw.