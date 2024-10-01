One of the cornerstone figures of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins is back on board and he’s seemingly focused on seeking revenge against the one who put him away from TV with a vicious attack, this past summer.

In the headliner match of the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, Braun Strowman defeated “Big” Bronson Reed to pick up the win in a Last Monster Standing Match. Rollins made his return to the ring during this match and impacted the match outcome.

In the finishing sequence of the match, Reed planted Strowman with a suplex off the top ropes and the move caused the ring to collapse. Both Strowman and Reed were trying to get to their feet when Rollins suddenly appeared and hit Reed with a curb stomp on the steel stairs. Strowman was up on his feet to pick up the win. He also celebrated with Rollins to send WWE Raw off the air.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins was off TV due to injury reasons

It was on the August 5 episode of Monday Night Raw that Bronson Reed launched a vicious attack on Seth Rollins. Reed delivered multiple Tsunami splashes, resulting in the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion being rushed to the hospital. The victim was coughing blood after digesting those bulldozing Tsunami splashes from the heavyweight superstar who was out to make a name for himself.

According to the follow-up reports of Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Reed’s attack on Seth Rollins was part of an angle to write the latter off television as he is dealing with some injuries. An angle was used to address real-life injury issues.

While the exact injury wasn’t revealed, Meltzer went on to explain that Rollins was cleared to wrestle but he was still in a banged-up state despite a post-Wrestlemania hiatus. After the Show of Shows, he surgically repaired a torn meniscus and it’s since that night that he has competed in one match.

Following Wrestlemania, Rollins made his return to WWE Raw in late June and got involved in a storyline between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre after facing Damian Priest for the world heavyweight title at Money in the Bank.