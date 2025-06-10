On the latest episode of WWE Raw, King and Queen of the Ring tournaments went underway, eyeing a culmination at Night of Champions. Next week, two more matches are scheduled to go down, with one producing a major return in the form of a former women’s champion.

In the Queen of the Ring tournament, Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Ivy Nile will have a face-off on WWE Raw in a first-round match with a spot being offered in the semifinals. Thus, Asuka will make her return to WWE Raw after a long hiatus, after recent reports affirmed that she was closer to making her way back on WWE programming from the injury that she’s been dealing with.

WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2025 Tournament Begins On Raw

In the King of the Ring bracket, Sheamus, Rusev, Bronson Reed, and a mystery opponent will collide in a first-round matchup on WWE Raw, with the winner advancing to the semifinals. There’s no update on who the mystery opponent is going to be.

Next week’s King of the Ring first-round winner will move on to the semifinals to face the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Andrade, another fatal-4-way set for an upcoming episode of SmackDown. Also, the Queen of the Ring first-round winner on next week’s WWE Raw, will advance to face the winner of a Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Candice LeRae fatal-4-way also set for an upcoming SmackDown.

This week on WWE Raw, Sami Zayn and Roxanne Perez became the first semifinalists with victories in their respective fatal-4-way first-round matches. They will now face the winners of scheduled matches on Smackdown, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Aleister Black, & Carmelo Hayes, and Jade Cargill, Michin, Piper Niven, & Nia Jax, respectively.

WWE Raw June 16 episode match card

The June 16 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the RESCH Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the two matches scheduled for the night given below,

– King of the Ring first round: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. a mystery opponent

– Queen of the Ring first round: Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile