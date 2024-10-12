Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was originally supposed to mark the beginning of rebuilding AJ Styles’ legacy after a much-anticipated return. However, he had to head back to a hiatus after picking up an injury during his return match against Carmelo Hayes.

Initial reports suggested that the injury was just an angle around AJ Styles to further commence some sort of storyline around him. In a changed circumstance, multiple sources affirmed the legitimacy of the injury and the fact that the former WWE Champion will have to be sidelined due to this.

In the latest update around the situation on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided some more details on the injury of AJ Styles and further mentioned that he was legitimately injured while facing Carmelo Hayes on last Friday’s episode. It appeared that the injury occurred while performing an ushigoroshi.

AJ Styles is dealing with a legit ligament sprain

It was also noted that AJ Styles is currently dealing with a mid-foot ligament sprain and future plans around him can only be sketched after the MRI results are in. As such, the Phenomenal One was up for some sort of final or retirement run on Smackdown before getting caught in this injury situation that’s also frustrated the top star,

“AJ Styles suffered a mid-foot ligament sprain in his singles match with Hayes. While he started selling when landing on his feet after a quebrada, and was selling an injury, the leg went out when he was doing an ushigoroshi and the referee stopped the match. He was pretty mad about the whole thing.”

The October 4 episode of WWE Smackdown marked the first time that AJ Styles competed in his first match on WWE television in four months. He had been off WWE TV since losing to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in an “I Quit” match at the WWE Clash at the Castle PLE, last June.

In the opening segment of last week’s Smackdown, he featured in a comeback promo where he stated the following, “It’s only fitting that I’m here in Nashville, Tennessee tonight. This is where it all started for AJ Styles.” Hayes interrupted the segment to get himself booked into the match where he picked up the win via referee stoppage.