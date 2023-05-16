Things are heating up on WWE Raw on the occasion of Night of Champions 2023 as we expect a stacked show, next week. Brock Lesnar will be back on board for the show before his rematch against Cody Rhodes. It was last week that he issued a challenge to Rhodes for the rematch at the upcoming Saudi Arabia PLE.

Then, this week on WWE Raw, Rhodes appeared for a promo session and he further confirmed that the rematch will indeed be going down at the upcoming PLE. But prior to that, on the May 22 episode, Rhodes and Lesnar will come under one roof which could ensue in a physical brawl.

Rhodes defeated Lesnar via a roll-up at the Backlash premium live event in early May. Lesnar then attacked Rhodes, last week to issue the challenge of a fight, and the two are set to tear each other apart in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions. It’ll be interesting to see how the WWE officials handle things when these two appear on the same show.

In another huge segment set for next week’s WWE Raw, current bitter rivals Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will also be present in the same ring to sign a contract for their match at Night of Champions 2023.

After a few weeks’ hiatus from Raw programming, Becky Lynch returned, last week to seek vengeance on Trish Stratus. Then she was back, again for last night’s episode of Raw from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina to lay down a challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer for a match at Night of Champions 2023. Trish never officially accepted the challenger but the match is seemingly set as WWE announced the contract signing segment.

WWE Raw May 22, 2023 episode Match Card

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will also be in action on WWE Raw in a tag team match against the Imperium members. Plus, NXT’s new recruit Zoey Stark will also be seen in a singles contest. At a glance, the May 22 episode match card is given below,

– Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes under one roof

– Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus contract signing

– Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Mystery Partner vs. Imperium

– Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae