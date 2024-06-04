WWE Raw will deliver its final episode before the 2024 Clash at the Castle, next week where we should have some last-minute additions to the international premium live event. Besides, a series of matches will be going down to amp up the competition on the roster as Money in the Bank will follow next.

For weeks now, Bron Breakker has been showing his reckless side and his former rival Ilja Dragunov is resisting him on a weekly basis. Now these two have been booked for a singles contest on next week’s WWE Raw after what transpired, last night.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, Bron Breakker defeated WWE Speed Champion Ricochet in a singles contest. Once the match was over, Breakker tried to hit Ricochet with steel ring steps but Ilja Dragunov intervened and attacked Breakker to stop the attack. Following the segment, the above-mentioned match was announced for next week.

For weeks now, Breakker had shown his frustrations over WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce for not putting him into the King of the Ring tournament. Mostly, Ricochet was his target to show his frustrations via multiple attacks in the recent past.

One of the promising future star powers of the WWE Raw Women’s division Lyra Valkyria will be seen in action against former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, next week. This announcement came after SKY attacked Valkyria in a backstage segment as the latter was in the middle of an interview with Cathy Kelley.

Valkyria was praising the morale of her mentor Becky Lynch when SKY jumped on her from behind with an attack. Valkyria defeated SKY in the Queen of the Ring tournament semifinal on the May 20 episode of WWE Raw and since then SKY has been looking forward to avenging that major loss. Also, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will continue his feud with Alpha Academy as he’s booked to face the faction’s Otis in a non-title encounter.

WWE Raw June 10 episode match card

The June 10 episode of WWE Raw will emanate from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The confirmed match card for the show currently stands as follows,

– Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov

– Non-title match: Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Otis

– Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY