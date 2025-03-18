One of the strongest babyface figures of WWE Raw, the Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria is seemingly excited for what’s next in her title reign but Judgment Day is out to vanquish her feelings, next week.

As announced on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be on the line when the Netflix show comes to Scotland, next week as the number-one contender for the title, Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Lyra Valkyria.

On the March 10 episode of WWE Raw that went down from Madison Square Garden in New York City, one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley to become the new number-one contender for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

A week before, Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Ivy Nile to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in one of the three title matches scheduled for the show. After walking out of the match against a powerhouse performer like Nile, the champion had to deal with a bruised knee but she expressed excitement for whoever and whatever was scheduled next in her title run.

Valkyria has been the inaugural champion with the Women’s Intercontinental title since winning a tournament for the title on the January 13 episode of WWE Raw. As for her next challenger, Rodriguez, she now gets the chance to be a double champion heading into WrestleMania 41. Rodriguez & Liv Morgan are the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his WrestleMania challenger John Cena will also be on WWE Raw, again next week after they had their first interaction since Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber. Also, Jey Uso will have to find a mystery partner for a tag match against Grayson Waller & Austin Theory.

WWE Raw March 24 episode match card

WWE Raw will continue its tour across the United Kingdom ahead of Wrestlemania 41 and it will stop by the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland for the March 24 episode with the following match card being confirmed for the show to kick off at 4 PM ET,

– Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria defends against Raquel Rodriguez

– CM Punk appears

– Jey Uso and a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes & John Cena to appear