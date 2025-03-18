The rumored triple-threat match at Wrestlemania 41 could be confirmed on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. This comes after Seth Rollins has now declared himself for the upcoming blue brand edition in light of his two adversaries, CM Punk and Roman Reigns also onboard for the show.

During last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Belgium, Rollins came out for a promo session and mentioned that CM Punk is the luckiest loser in history because Roman Reigns saved him in their Steel Cage match at MSG. But Roman failed in his mission because Rollins was still standing. Now that he’s heard enough from Roman & Punk, he will be on WWE Smackdown this Friday to join them.

The Rollins-Punk-Reigns three-way saga boils down from the March 10 episode of WWE Raw from the Madison Square Garden where Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match via DQ after Roman returned on TV and pulled Rollins out of the cage door. This move was followed by a vicious attack on both Rollins and Punk.

Then on last week’s WWE Smackdown, Heyman cut a promo and informed everyone that he will be present on this week’s episode and anyone having a problem with the Tribal Chief can say it to his face. This led CM Punk to post a video on social media to confirm his presence to confront Reigns.

Now with Rollins getting added to the fray on WWE Smackdown, it appears that another triple threat match for Wrestlemania 41 is on the verge of getting confirmed featuring Rollins, Reigns and Punk. This storyline originally began from Royal Rumble where Punk eliminated Reigns which was followed by a vicious attack by Rollins using the steel steps.

WWE Smackdown March 21 Episode Match Card

Continuing the long United Kingdom tour, WWE Smackdown will emanate from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy on March 21 with this being another international episode of the show on the Road to Wrestlemania 41. The currently confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns returns

– CM Punk appears

– Seth Rollins appears

– Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

– Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

– Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan