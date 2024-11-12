Another taped episode of WWE Raw will be waiting for us, next week with one of the headliners being announced to be a championship match. Per the confirmation received on the latest bygone episode of WWE’s flagship show, the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line.

The reigning champion Bron Breakker will defend the title against Sheamus which marks the first title defense of his second title reign. Breakker lost the title to Jey Uso following Summerslam. Then last month, Breakker regained the mid-card belt from Uso during their rematch on WWE Raw.

The current feud over the IC title with Sheamus began on a recent episode of WWE Speed. The bout stemmed from a match on Speed between the two that ended in a time-limit draw. The two were also featured in a subsequent backstage interaction on last night’s WWE Raw after which the title bout between these two was announced for next week.

WWE Raw: Spoilers For November 18 Episode Suggests Major Return

A mixed tag team match will also be there on the match card of WWE Raw where LWO’s Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega (with Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) will be competing against American Made’s Chad Gable & Ivy Nile (with Brutus Creed & Julius Creed), per the confirmation came on WWE’s social media page.

These two have long been involved in a beef in recent times which produced multiple matchups already on WWE Raw. The two sides have been involved in a feud in recent weeks. On the October 28th episode, Ivy Nile defeated Zelina Vega in a women’s division match while the following week, Rey Mysterio helped Dragon Lee to secure a victory over Chad Gable.

WWE NXT: Giulia And Stephanie Vaquer Added To November 12 Episode

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed II has also been added to the show following their in-ring brawl, last night. Rollins demanded a rematch with Reed and the General Manager Adam Pearce quickly sanctioned the same.

WWE Raw November 18 episode match card

WWE Raw November 18 episode has already been taped from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will be airing as per schedule on the USA Network at 8 PM EST. The current match card confirmed for the show goes as follows:

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

– Mixed Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile

– Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed II