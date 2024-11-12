On a rare occasion, WWE Raw taped the upcoming episode following the latest bygone edition from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and it will air, next week on the USA Network at 8 PM EST. Now that the tapings are over, spoilers are out regarding the November 18 edition as updated by Ringside News.

In the main event of the upcoming episode of WWE Raw, a major return was also noticed in the form of a former women’s world champion. Check out the spoilers for next week’s episode as given below,

– Bronson Reed defeated Seth Rollins after interferences came from Solo Sikoa. Sikoa raised Reed’s hand following the match teasing an association for WarGames. This comes after Sikoa’s advance was denied by Rollins on last night’s WWE Raw to get included in their side at WarGames

– Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest after Ludwig Kaiser attacked both men. It appears a three-way feud will be built around the Intercontinental Championship from next week onward on WWE Raw.

– LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega) defeated American Made (Chad Gable & Ivy Nile) in a mixed tag team match

– The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Carlito)

Survivor Series 2024: First Championship Match Announced For November WWE PLE

WWE Raw: Former women’s world champion returns on November 18 episode

– Rhea Ripley ended up making her return on WWE Raw attacking the Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. A multi-woman brawl broke out in the main event segment that saw Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and IYO SKY standing tall over Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax. This gave us a preview of the lineup of the women’s WarGames bout at Survivor Series 2024.

Before next week’s WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley was last seen on television on NXT, a couple of weeks ago where she was attacked and left bloodied by Morgan and Rodriguez.

WWE Raw will be back with a live episode with the November 25 episode in Glendale, Arizona. SmackDown will deliver a live edition, this week but on November 22, the blue brand will also hold a double taping ahead of Thanksgiving.

Brock Lesnar Spotted In Jacked Shape Amid Ongoing 2024 WWE Hiatus