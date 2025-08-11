CM Punk will appear on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, which continues to build up toward the Clash in Paris premium live event. The first announcement of his appearance was done through a commercial on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown, and it was further mentioned on social media as the company revealed that Punk would be opening Monday’s show in Quebec City.

This would be the first time on WWE Raw that we would hear from the Second City Savior since dropping the world title in just five minutes, the weekend before. At SummerSlam, Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight title in what marked his title win in a WWE ring after a decade.

However, his run with the title barely lasted for minutes as Seth Rollins came out and revealed that his knee injury was a ruse. Rollins attacked a weary Punk, smashing him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. After officially cashing in the MITB contract, Rollins pinned Punk with a Stomp to become the new champion.

On the post-Summerslam episode of WWE Raw, Rollins was wrestling LA Knight in the main event with the world title on the line when CM Punk interfered in the match for the DQ. Since he attacked Rollins, LA was automatically disqualified. Rollins and co then attacked Punk, which led Jey Uso and Roman Reigns to come out for the save.

However, the numbers were still too much, and all three babyfaces ended up being beaten down as The Vision stood tall to end WWE Raw. Thus, Punk’s latest appearance will stem from last week’s show-closing angle as we expect him to carry on with the existing beef to produce a match at Clash in Paris.

Already announced for WWE Raw is a Women’s World Championship match, with Naomi defending against IYO SKY, and the winner of this match will face Stephanie Vaquer for the title at Clash in Paris. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch will also be seen in action on the show.

WWE Raw August 11 Episode Match Card

WWE Raw August 11 episode will air live on Netflix from the Centre Videotron at Quebec City in Quebec, Canada, and it currently has the following match card confirmed for the show,

– CM Punk to appear in the kick-off segment

– Women’s World Champion Naomi defends against IYO SKY

– Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

– Sami Zayn vs. Rusev