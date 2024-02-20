WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Final Women’s Chamber Participant Revealed

The Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event will have two high-stakes chamber matches scheduled to happen, both for the Men and Women. Men’s chamber match slots were already announced, last week on SmackDown while one final spot was up for grabs in the Women’s Chamber match, and that spot was covered through a last-chance Battle Royal held on this week’s episode of Raw.

Active names from Raw and Smackdown like Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Zelina Vega, Chelsea Green, Michin’, and Alba Fyre, and more participated in this over-the-top-rope melee. This match also saw the return of the dominant Raquel Rodriguez after being sidelined for months who scored an amazing win.

Raquel Rodriguez won the Last Chance Battle Royal to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 Match. The final four in this qualifying match were Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Michin’.

Wrestlemania 40 Bout Essentially Confirmed During WWE Raw Main Event

Baszler and Stark dumped Michin’ after which Rodriguez tossed both the tag team partners. Chelsea Green came out of nowhere from her hidden place and tried to put Rodriguez over the top rope. But Rodriguez countered that move and solidified her spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup.

Tiffany Stratton Could End Up Facing WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus

Raquel Rodriguez suffered an injury during the Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown due to a backstage assault. Later that night, Ronda Rousey and Baszler reaggravated that injury which was a kayfabe one. WWE announced that she was dealing with a broken arm and dislocated elbow during that attack. To sell the injury, she was also spotted wearing a brace.

But Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the injury was not legitimate, “Obviously the Rodriguez injury is a work as she’s been doing the house shows.” Now that Rodriguez is back in the fold, she is considered to be one of the favorites to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event will take place at the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth, Australia. The updated match card for the show is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect