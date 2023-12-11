Ronda Rousey Has “No Shot” At Returning To UFC Amid 2023 WWE Hiatus

Some of the WWE universe members may find it hard to realize Ronda Rousey’s contributions to the Women’s Evolution since she’s barely considered a pro wrestler. But it’s a fact that her first tenure in the WWE was the main reason why a separate all-female pay-per-view would have been conducted while people also got to witness the first-ever all-women Wrestlemania main event match in 2019.

For all the right reasons, these two events are considered to be the pinnacle of WWE’s Women’s Evolution which couldn’t become a reality without the presence of Ronda Rousey. That superstar is out of the WWE amid hatred toward her from the WWE universe, going by the second stint of hers in the company. But that doesn’t mean that she’s thinking of jumping ship back to the UFC.

Earlier this year, speculations started about Ronda Rousey possibly coming back to her home of the UFC since her WWE tenure was up. Now that the tenure is over, a portion of the MMA world can relate to the theory. Weighing up the aspect, UFC President Dana White believes that there’s no way that it’s going to happen.

“There’s no shot,” the UFC head honcho told Sports Illustrated. “She’s accomplished everything she set out to do.”

Ronda Rousey is an over-achiever in UFC and WWE

According to White has stated to the outlet, Ronda Rousey had two goals in combat sports and that was to win a UFC Championship and a championship in WWE. These two goals have already been achieved by The Rowdy One since she’s a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, WWE Raw Women’s Champion, two-time WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble winner.

“She’s done it,” White said. “Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships.”

There was a time when Ronda Rousey used to hold an unbeaten streak in her UFC career since losing a match to Holly Holm in 2015. A year later, her final match came in UFC in December of 2016. In recent times, she hasn’t been seen in WWE since her loss to friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam. After the match, she posted a cryptic tweet, essentially hinting at her departure from wrestling.