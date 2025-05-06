The go-home edition of WWE Raw for the annual Backlash premium live event went down this week, featuring four returns on the show in the form of Rusev (return match in WWE), and three former world heavyweight champions – Gunther, CM Punk & Sheamus. Also, the main event of the show witnessed a rare world title defense by the reigning champion, and one of the returns went down during the match.

WWE Raw May 5 episode went down from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska and opened with Paul Heyman confronting the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Heyman said that both Roman Reigns & CM Punk put him in impossible situations, and explained why he’s in the right for joining Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Heyman further stated on WWE Raw that helped The Big Dog to convert into The Tribal Chief but then left him after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship because he was more focused on getting revenge on Seth Rollins. Heyman ripped Reigns for leaving him when Solo Sikoa and Co ripped him apart, last summer and that Reigns only came back to get the Ula Fala back.

Heyman then turned his attention to the World Heavyweight Title that holds power and leverage and claimed that Seth Rollins has to become champion. As such, Seth becoming the World Heavyweight Champion was evident and he gave a choice to Jey to pick a spot to drop the title to Seth. Jey chose WWE Raw to be the place and the main event was thus set.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins challenged Jey Uso for the world title

Seth Rollins defeated Jey Uso (c) via DQ in this match on WWE Raw as Jey retained the World Heavyweight Championship. Sami Zayn came out during the match and attacked Bron Breakker as the latter was interfering. Later, Breakker took Zayn out with a Spear. Breakker also speared Jey Uso after Paul Heyman distracted the referee.

This almost helped Seth to win the match but CM Punk then came out and attacked both Bron and Seth with a Steel Chair to cause the disqualification. Blasting the chair on both Rollins and Breakker, Punk forced the heel duo to back down from the ring. Also after WWE Raw went off the air, Logan Paul attacked Jey Uso while Jey was meeting the fans at ringside.