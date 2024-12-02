Coming off a fresh win in the headliner WarGames bout at Survivor Series, CM Punk will attend this week’s WWE Raw to speak up about his immediate future plans. In an announcement made by the WWE, the former WWE Champion will kick things off on the show to possibly reveal what’s next for him in the WWE and whether he will be in attendance at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event specials.

Just a few hours ahead of WWE Raw, CM Punk featured in the main event of Survivor Series 2024 where he teamed up with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso of the OG Bloodline to defeat The New Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match.

In the opening contest of the Survivor Series 2024, the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in the WarGames Match. Morgan had a horrible night as she was pinned by Ripley in the finish and now she would try to make a comeback by winning tonight’s scheduled match on WWE Raw.

As announced on social media by WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce, Morgan will team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Damage CTRL members. It seems IYO SKY and Kairi Sane will be representing Damage CTRL since the third member Dakota Kai is booked in a triple threat.

The inaugural women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament will kick off on WWE Raw with the lineup being Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler in the opening bout. Also, The New Day’s ten-year celebration will go down on the show with the possibility of Big E being onboard.

WWE Raw December 2 episode match card

WWE Raw December 2 episode takes place at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington and the confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth

– Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament triple threat: Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler

– CM Punk to kick off the show

– The New Day 10-Year Anniversary celebration