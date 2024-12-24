Just a week before their heated feud reaches a blow-off during WWE Raw Netflix premiere, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will feature on the show, next week in a segment where all hell is expected to break loose. As revealed during the latest episode, Punk and Rollins will both appear in an “under one roof segment” on December 30 in what will be the last edition on the USA Network.

In a match that was confirmed, last week, CM Punk and Seth Rollins are already booked for WWE Raw’s premiere episode on Netflix on January 6. Due to the duo’s bitter rivalry, a Wrestlemania match was previously expected. However, WWE eventually preponed the same. The beef has been building since Punk’s return to the WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series premium live event.

WWE Raw Reverting Back To 3 Hours Upon Netflix Arrival On January 6

In two headliner matches for next week’s WWE Raw, two semifinal matches for the inaugural women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament will go down. In the first one, Dakota Kai will face Zoey Stark which was already announced. Last night, IYO SKY defeated Natalya and Alba Fyre in a Triple Threat to advance in the tourney and she will face Lyra Valkyria in the second semifinal.

Also during the December 23 episode of WWE Raw, Damian Priest defeated Dominik Mysterio via DQ after Judgment Day interfered. Using the numbers’ game, The Judgment Day beat down Priest, which led to new World Tag Team Champions War Raiders making the save. This segment has now set up a tag team match set for next week where the three babyfaces will take on the three heels.

Rare CM Punk Match Added To WWE MSG December 26 Live Event

WWE Raw December 30 episode match card

WWE Raw December 30 episode takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for one final time on the USA Network and it’s coming with the below-given match card,

– CM Punk and Seth Rollins will appear

– Women’s Intercontinental title tournament semifinals: Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark

– Women’s Intercontinental title tournament semifinals: IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Chad Gable vs. Otis

– Damian Priest, Erik & Ivar vs. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Carlito in a six-man tag team match

– R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne