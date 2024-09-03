This week’s episode of WWE Raw went down from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado where CM Punk was in attendance. He appeared to celebrate his win over Drew McIntyre from Bash in Berlin. As stated previously during the post-PLE segments, he made his intentions clear about going after the World Heavyweight Championship and that’s what he was out to announce, again.

In his promo on WWE Raw, Punk congratulated the reigning champion Gunther for his title retention at Bash in Berlin over Randy Orton and told him to enjoy it as he’d be the next to come after him. “We’re gonna enjoy taking it off of you.” he stated, “The goal is gold, the target is Gunther.”

“Time To Play The Game,” Jordynne Grace Teases Potential WWE Arrival

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre brutally attacks CM Punk

Punk was about to leave the ring in a celebratory mood when Drew McIntyre jumped him from behind in a hoodie. Punk was brutally slammed on the commentary table before being taken back to the ring where McIntyre took back Punk’s bracelet and proceeded to tear it before putting the beads into Punk’s mouth. WWE Raw officials wanted to separate the duo but McIntyre downed him with a Claymore Kick.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Moving To Different Timeslot Amid UFC PPV Clash

Moving on in a backstage segment on WWE Raw, CM Punk was seen taken away to a medical facility on a stretcher with blood coming out of his mouth. McIntyre attacked him and further hurt Punk by putting thumbs in his eyes. The officials dragged McIntyre away from the scene to avoid some more damage.

The highly personal rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre continued at last night’s Bash in Berlin 2024 WWE premium live event that went down from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. The two competed in a Strap Match where Punk picked up the win and settled the score with McIntyre.

But it wasn’t a pin-fall or submission win as the only way to win the match was to touch down the four corners of the ring at a time. Thus, the outcome protected McIntyre, and seemingly, he’s coming after Punk, yet again. Going by the happenings on WWE Raw, the third match between them will be there to set up a trilogy and it might end up being a stipulated match.