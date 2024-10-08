At Crown Jewel 2024, we will crown the very best of the best in the WWE, as dubbed by Triple H during this weekend’s Bad Blood 2024. The official lineups of those coming matches with champion vs. champion stakes have been officially announced on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw.

At the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia two men’s world champions from Raw and Smackdown will collide with each other alongside the two women’s world champions from the two brands.

That being said, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes from SmackDown vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther from Raw, and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from Raw vs. WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax from SmackDown will be the lineups set for Crown Jewel 2024 to crown the inaugurate Crown Jewel champions of the WWE.

It was at Bad Blood that Triple H started at Crown Jewel 2024 in Saudi Arabia next month, the first-ever Crown Jewel Champions will be determined. Singles matches will go down at the PLE pitting the WWE Champion against the World Champion from both the men’s and women’s divisions.

While none of their championships will be on the line, the Men’s World Champions (WWE Champion vs. World Heavyweight Champion) and the Women’s World Champions (WWE Women’s Champion vs. Women’s World Champion) will collide to crown separate WWE Crown Jewel Champions.

Liv Morgan and Nia Jax retained their titles at Bad Blood last Saturday to get into the match card of Crown Jewel 2024. Then on this week’s Raw, Gunther (c) defeated Sami Zayn to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. After the match, Cody Rhodes came out to confront Gunther to give us a preview of the champion vs. champion match.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE Match Card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event taking place on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The currently announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan