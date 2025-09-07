We seemingly are heading a decade back on television as two of the former Divas Champions will be under the same roof on WWE Raw. Although not booked for the same storyline, the two former bitter rivals, AJ Lee and Nikki Bella, who once ruled the WWE Divas roster with iron fists, will be seen on the same show.

On the latest bygone episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Lee returned to television after more than a decade to seek vengeance on Becky Lynch on her husband, CM Punk’s behalf. AJ attacked the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch after The Man disrespected Punk throughout the week and also cost him a world title match at Clash in Paris. Now, AJ is all set to grace tomorrow’s episode of WWE Raw.

While an official update on WWE’s part is yet to arrive, a reliable source confirmed the appearance of the pioneer of the women’s division. According to PWInsider, AJ Lee is set to make her next appearance in Milwaukee this Monday night on WWE Raw. She will reportedly be there to set up the tag team match at Wrestlepalooza featuring her and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The source also confirmed more upcoming appearances by AJ as she signed a full-time contract with WWE.

Top WWE Raw Superstar Teases Retirement Ahead Of 2026 Contract Expiry

Over on social media, WWE Hall of Famer and one of the former Wrestlemania opponents of AJ Lee, Nikki Bella, also affirmed her presence on the weekly Netflix show. She came up short against Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris over the women’s Intercontinental Championship. But then she came in the news for commenting on her podcast about Wade Barrett avoiding her on WWE Raw after Clash in Paris.

Bella also wrote the following to Barrett on social media, who is heading into a time off from his commentary duties on WWE Raw,

“Thank you Stu!!! This all has been so wild!! Sorry for not coming to you first before chatting with Brie on the pod. Was not expecting any of this. You know how much love I have for you and loved our chat! So excited for you! Enjoy that well deserved time off!”

🚨 Nikki Bella has confirmed that she will be at the upcoming Monday Night Raw at Milwaukee, Wisconsin. #WWERaw It's Monday Night Bella baby!!! 😻 pic.twitter.com/V8IafWJ7dQ — maisha (@BRIZEEMODE) September 6, 2025

WWE Raw September 8 Episode Match Card

The September 8 Episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the only two scheduled appearances from the show go as follows,

– AJ Lee to appear

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to appear