Mandy Rose is mostly helmed by the fans for her great physique and beauty that made her one of the most gorgeous figures on WWE programming, a few years ago. Away from the company, she continued utilizing these to make a name for herself outside the wrestling world but for a one-off occasion, she will be back in the prior capacity and prove herself to be a gifted athlete.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Sacs (FKA Mandy Rose in the WWE) has been confirmed to make an appearance for Black Label Pro at Crowning Glory which has a wrestling capacity attached to it. BLP announced, last night that the ex-WWE Superstar will take part in the DraftKings Wrestling Combine at their Crowning Glory event set for Wednesday, September 4 that’s within two weeks from now.

Mandy Rose won’t be the only former WWE Superstar to be joining the lineup as she will be accompanied by Ash by Elegance (FKA Dana Brooke), Mike Rallis (FKA Riddick Moss), Jordynne Grace, Parker Boudreaux, Xia Zhao (FKA Xia Li), and Moose as these talents will all be a part of the Wrestling Combine show, next month.

👑 @DraftKings presents BLP/@ParagonTG CROWNING GLORY👑@mandysacs has entered the DK Wrestling Combine!! 9/4/24 DK is bringing you tix for $10! #DKPartner 🎟: https://t.co/VCC5Bs6qlt New DK customers use code “COMBINE” & bet $5 to get $200 instantly in bonus bets! pic.twitter.com/XdvXOiezbb — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 21, 2024

Mandy Rose to participate in a contest to prove her superior athleticism

As noted, The Combine will showcase four men and four women battling in a series of athletic contests to determine the best overall athlete. It’s supposed that Mandy Rose will be a part of these contests. Ex WWE Star Emma aka Tenille Dashwood and current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace are also being advertised to be part of the auction during that show.

BLP Crowning Glory will also feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler. The revealed wrestling match lineups will see Mustafa Ali vs. Sabin Gauge while the former Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi) will be seen defending the BLP Championship against “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

As for Mandy Rose, she hasn’t been seen in any sort of wrestling capacity since leaving WWE in December 2022. The company reportedly released her from her contract after they became aware of the non-PG content she posted behind her paywall service on a content-sharing platform. Set for her wedding in November of this year, a wrestling comeback might not be her priority.