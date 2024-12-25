WWE Raw is moving to Netflix in early 2025 in what’s being touted to be a path-breaking shift in professional wrestling history. For the first time, a live pro-wrestling show will be airing on an OTT platform. Leaving the traditional cable television and that change will be reflected in India, as well.

Apart from WWE Raw, some of the selected countries will also have the privilege to watch WWE content, exclusively on Netflix and that includes the subcontinent. In what could appear a major shocker to many, Business Standard reveals that WWE will move its media rights in India from Sony Pictures Networks India to Netflix India. This change comes as part of the 10-year global deal worth $5 billion between TKO and Netflix.

WWE Raw will start airing on Netflix from January 6, 2025 onward but the reports claim that the platform switch in India will happen after March 2025, when WWE’s current contract with Sony Pictures Networks India ends. Previously, Sony India had its rights over WWE content from 2020 onward through a $180-210 million deal over five years but they were unable to meet expectations for digital performance.

Officially acquiring the rights to WWE Raw, Netflix wants to make entire WWE content exclusive in India as part of its worldwide strategy. Netflix India is thus making this first step into sports entertainment. They have previously aired NFL but it hasn’t entered the Indian sports market before. Launching WWE content is thereby coming with a of anticipations.

Before the Sony deal, WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and pay-per-views aired on the Ten Sports Network in India for years since 2002, offering a weekly dose of sports entertainment on the channel for millions of fans. Then Sony Pictures Networks India bought Ten Sports in 2016 and renamed it Sony Ten, continuing the partnership with WWE for over two decades.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Main Event Match)

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix