It’s been more than a year that Brock Lesnar has appeared on WWE programming and chances are less that he’ll soon be resurfacing on TV. If the recent photographs of him are any indications then he still remains in a jacked physical state but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the super athlete is onboard for a WWE return. There have been speculations of him coming back in time for Wrestlemania season but that’s no longer the case.

The latest reports suggest that there have been mentions of Brock Lesnar returning on WWE TV but in reality, no internal discussions are there about his return to the company and he isn’t expected to be a part of WrestleMania 41. That being said, he’ll also not be a part of WWE Raw’s Netflix debut which is going to be a historic occasion on WWE programming on January 6.

Dr. Chris Featherstone on Twitter reveals that WWE currently has no plans sketched for Brock Lesnar’s comeback, and there is no expectation of him showing up on WWE television, shortly. This comes as a contradictory update from WrestleVotes which previously suggested that there have been ongoing talks between him and WWE for a return.

In recent months, even PWInsider reported that WWE has not had any talks with the multi-time WWE Champion. Their sources also indicated that the former champion isn’t being considered for any upcoming storylines. As such, any mentions of him during commentary on TV are just meant to enhance current storylines.

In late November, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce fueled up the rumors around Brock Lesnar’s potential return at Survivor Series 2024 as he posted a cryptic photo of him being stretchered out of the ring alongside Paul Heyman, setting the fans into a frenzy. Eventually, it was Heyman’s former client who took the fifth spot for The Bloodline at WarGames.

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE television at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes to wrap up a feud that produced three matches. After losing to Rhodes, The Beast put him over in a big way before walking out of the scene.