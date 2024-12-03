After a couple of months’ hiatus from WWE programming, Drew McIntyre has returned on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, and he’s coming after one of the Bloodline members to begin a fresh feud. As such, the former WWE Champion also sent a message following the episode on shocking the WWE Universe with his sudden show-up on television.

In the main event match of WWE Raw December 2 episode at the Angel of Winds Arena in Everest, Washington, Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn. The match happened in light of Jey Uso getting attacked earlier the night for which Rollins was accused. After the match was over, Rollins took his time before leaving the ring as he informed Zayn that he was not the one to have pounced on Uso in the backstage area.

After Rollins left the scene, Drew McIntyre appeared, hiding his face in a hoodie and catching Zayn with a claymore kick as he was recovering from the loss against The Visionary. The show ended with McInytre staring into the camera with a cold face.

WWE’s Becky Lynch Shares Uncertainty Regarding Her Pro-Wrestling Comeback

After WWE Raw went off the air, McIntyre posted a video on social media with a message that if you don’t hear news regarding him straight from himself then it should be assumed that everything you hear about him would be BS.

“Oh, and how soon they forget,” he concluded the message.

Cody Rhodes Reveals December 2024 WWE Schedule Including Raw Appearances

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre returns to begin a feud with Sami Zayn

The statement made things clear that the former WWE Champion is back in the scene on his terms and to establish himself as one of the most dominant forces on Monday Nights as WWE Raw looks forward to jumping ship to Netflix, earlier next month.

By the end of November, reports were out informing that Drew McIntyre could be closer to a WWE comeback in a capacity that anyone could expect. The UK native was taking time off to recover after his brutal Hell in a Cell clash with CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood. The highly praised bout saw McIntyre profusely bleeding from his forehead after getting hit by a toolbox by Punk.

In a follow-up, it was noted by PWInsider that McIntyre’s return was

reportedly the subject of creative discussions for his return. While nothing was confirmed finalized, sources stated that WWE was actively pitching ideas for McIntyre’s next direction, and going by the happenings on WWE Raw, a feud with Zayn could be in store.