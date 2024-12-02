Cody Rhodes will be in attendance for the upcoming episodes of WWE Raw ahead of the show’s Netflix premiere scheduled for January. This appears to be gear-up for the reigning champion’s more appearances on Netflix when the Wrestlemania 41 season gets underway from next year onward.

Taking to social media, Cody Rhodes has laid out his December 2024 schedule, and it’s clear he wants to end the year on a high note. Getting ready for his next title defense within just two weeks, the Undisputed WWE Champion will close things out by keeping the fans entertained as WWE closes out 2024. As such, he’s scheduled to be on Raw alongside Smackdown appearances.

For the time being, Cody Rhodes is scheduled for his big title defense against Kevin Owens on the special NBC broadcast of Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. Leading up to the match, The American Nightmare will appear on both the December 2 and 9 episodes of Raw alongside the December 6 and 13 episodes of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes isn’t jumping ship to WWE Raw from Smackdown

The announced appearance led some WWE fans to think about Cody Rhodes officially jumping to the Raw brand but that’s not necessarily the case. In the recent past, the Undisputed WWE Champion has appeared in dark matches following Raw, entertaining the live crowd without being featured on television and these dates could be booked in such a way.

For example, Cody Rhodes’ only November Raw appearance was in a street fight against Solo Sikoa on November 25, which didn’t air on TV. For tonight’s Raw, WWE has announced the match card but they haven’t mentioned the champion. Rather, the likes of CM Punk and the women’s world champion have officially been announced to be on board.

Irrespective of his schedule, Cody Rhodes is the current face figure of the WWE and he’s heavily rumored to play a major role in the Raw Netflix launch episode on January 6, 2025. However, there’s a noticeable gap in his December schedule between December 14 and 26 which should be due to WWE traditionally pre-taping their holiday episodes for their weekly show, Raw and Smackdown.