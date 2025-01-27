Two new matches have been added to the lineup of the latest upcoming episode of WWE Raw, the fourth one overall on Netflix. In a rematch from late last year, Sami Zayn will compete against Drew McIntyre in this bout. Since returning to the WWE, McIntyre has targeted the former Bloodline honorary member to start this beef between the two.

In their latest bygone match, McIntyre picked up the win but the rivalry continued with Zayn looking for retribution. Now, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced the rematch on Sunday in a video posted to social media as he stated the following,

“Monday Night Raw tomorrow night live from Atlanta, GA, where I have two big matches to announce. First things first, off of what happened last week, both men have requested it, and that request is approved. It will be Sami Zayn one-on-one with Drew McIntyre.”

In addition, the women’s tag team champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi will be on WWE Raw to take on the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. It was noted by Pearce that NXT’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will be watching this match since they’re scheduled to face the champions over the titles on Tuesday’s NXT episode.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear yet whether Liv and Raquel will be going after the tag titles or whether a win over the champions on WWE Raw will put them on the title picture. On Smackdown, the team of Liv, Jax, and Candice LeRae defeated the team of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and women’s world champion Rhea Ripley in a tag team match.

Next week, Liv will also be attending Smackdown to compete against Naomi in a singles contest. It appears that Liv is gearing herself up for a possible tag team title run with Raquel, going by this ongoing storyline. She’s coming off a huge loss to Rhea Ripley over the women’s world title on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode.

WWE Raw January 27 episode match card

WWE Raw January 27 episode takes place at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia where the returning Bad Blood premium live event was hosted, last year. The current match card for the show goes as follows,

– Logan Paul appears

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

– World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defend against The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

– Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi & Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg possibly appearing