A massive multi-woman match on WWE NXT has been announced for the Atlanta edition set for next Wednesday night following former cornerstone figure Bayley’s return to the brand. The newest member of the Raw roster has seemingly entered a feud on the NXT roster that will produce this match.

Bayley & WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade would be the lineup for the Atlanta TV taping just days before the annual Royal Rumble event, next week. This match was announced as an aftermath of what went down on the latest episode of the show.

In a promo segment on last night’s WWE NXT, Giulia showed her respect to the former champion Bayley who’s had multiple confrontations with Perez in recent times. The segment expectedly led Perez to appear in the ring with her tag partner Jade. Things went down physical among the four with the two babyface figures standing tall.

Former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams will also return to the action during the Atlanta episode for the first time since losing his title on January 7. He will be taking on Wes Lee after the two had a backstage interaction this week where Lee called out Williams in the ring. Before agreeing in the match, Williams laid out Lee.

A Grayson Waller Effect talk-show segment has also been added to next week’s show lineup in Atlanta while Ethan Page will go one-on-one with Cedric Alexander. Previously, the WWE NXT Women’s North American Title match and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match were also announced for the show.

WWE NXT Atlanta January 28 episode match card

WWE NXT January 28 episode, dubbed as NXT Atlanta edition is slated to go down from the historic Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Shotzi

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four

– Bayley & NXT Women’s Champion Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

– Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

– Ethan Page vs. Cedric Alexander

– The Grayson Waller Effect talk show