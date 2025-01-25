With Nikki Bella showing up on the historic WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode in Los Angeles, California in early January, there have been some massive speculations regarding her in-ring comeback to the WWE. While nothing in specific has been reported in this regard, the former WWE Superstar herself teased the idea in follow-ups and there could be some truth to it, after all.

The latest reports do claim that Nikki Bella is seemingly returning to action in the WWE for the first time since 2022 and it could happen, pretty soon. This comes after WrestleVotes reported on Thursday that there have been “significant discussions” regarding the WWE Hall of Famer returning to the company for competition.

The report adds that there is a strong belief among multiple WWE sources that the reality TV star’s return could also be imminent although still no specific is available in this capacity,

“We’re told significant discussions have taken place regarding a Nikki Bella return to action, with the strong expectation from multiple WWE sources that it will happen sooner rather than later.”

Nikki Bella is also anticipated to be in Royal Rumble 2025

The last time we saw Nikki Bella in a match in the WWE, was an appearance in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. Even her twin sister, Brie Bella had also performed in that match that was promoted to be an all-star Rumble match. This year’s Royal Rumble is taking place in Indianapolis on Saturday, February 1 and there are rumors that she could also be a part of the melee.

Raw’s Netflix premiere in Los Angeles, earlier this month marked the return of Nikki Bella in the WWE fold in light of her departure from the company alongside Brie in 2023. She not only attended the WWE event but was also shown on camera which made us believe that she’s back on good terms with the company.

It was during that night that Nikki Bella also said in a red-carpet interview that she’s always considered WWE to be her home. She also teased an in-ring return for the Bella Twins with the following comments,

“Ohhh, will we ever see the Bella Twins back? Good question. You know, I just may be here looking at my competition soon. So — stay tuned.”