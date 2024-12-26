A milestone episode of WWE Raw is waiting for us more than a week from now to change the course of professional wrestling as we see it on television. Transitioning from traditional cable TV, WWE’s flagship show is arriving on the largest OTT platform in the world that will offer a live version from anywhere in the world with more flexibility available.

Already, a set of premium live event caliber main events have been announced for the WWE Raw – Netflix debut episode. Last night, a new commercial aired during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday coverage, highlighting the show which essentially showcased the lineup for the historic show and it should include a couple of returning former world champions.

The ad featured Becky Lynch, who has been absent from WWE since her contract expired on June 1, 2024. In the short promo, Lynch wore all black with a GOAT graphic on her back, giving a brief look through her back to the camera. The appearance does indicate that she will be there on WWE Raw – Netflix premiere.

New WWE Netflix Shows Announced From January 2025 Onward

New RAW on Netflix ad aired during today's NFL gamepic.twitter.com/27j7iQW9g6 — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) December 25, 2024

A new poster for WWE Raw was also unveiled during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday coverage, and it also features Lynch alongside others, leaving fans talking about her return. Another WWE titan John Cena was included in the photo, hinting at his presence, too. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens are the other names present on the released graphic.

Charlotte Flair Reportedly Portraying Darker Persona Upon 2025 WWE Return

Netflix has released a new Road to WrestleMania 41 poster for #WWERAW. pic.twitter.com/6Q1Z4ObhIa — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 25, 2024

Absent since May 27 from WWE Raw programming due to her free agency status, Becky Lynch has reportedly been working on creative changes upon her TV return. The multi-time Women’s Champion has also been working on the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series for Paramount+, credited under her real name, Rebecca Quin. She previously attended a WWE media event hosted at the LA Headquarters of Netflix.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic live WWE Netflix premiere episode of Monday Night Raw is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Main Event Match)

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix