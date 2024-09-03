A Fatal-4-Way Match to determine the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship will go down on next week’s WWE Raw. The tournament to crown the new challenger for the title has been underway through the past few weeks which would culminate in the coming episode.

On this week’s WWE Raw, Ilja Dragunov defeated Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match to join the Fatal-4-Way Match to crown the new Number-One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. In another Triple Threat, Braun Strowman defeated Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser to move on to the multi-person match. Strowman replaced Bronson Reed in this qualifier.

Following these two matches, the lineup for the Fatal-4-Way announced for next week was confirmed to be Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Braun Strowman. In a backstage segment, the IC Champion Bron Breakker shared a moment with Jey Uso which indicated that the Uso could be the front-runner in winning the contender’s position.

WWE Raw: Possible Next Feud Revealed For World Title On September 2 Episode

A title match will be there on the card of next week’s WWE Raw as the women’s tag team champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill will defend their titles against The Unholy Union (Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre).

This is going to be a rematch from last Saturday’s Bash in Berlin where Bianca and Jade recaptured the belt from Dawn and Fyre. Also on WWE Raw, The Unholy Union defeated Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) to become the Number-One Contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to secure the rematch set for next week which will also have a street fight in store.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Challenged To Next World Title Defense On September 2 Episode

WWE Raw September 9 episode match card

WWE Raw September 9 episode is scheduled from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and the currently confirmed three matches for the episode are given below,

– Intercontinental Championship Contender’s tournament fatal-4-way finale: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

– Street fight: Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Ivy Nile)