Over on this week’s WWE Raw, the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther celebrated his Bash In Berlin victory over Randy Orton. In a promo segment, he was running through his accolades in the WWE when Sami Zayn interrupted and said many legends won the Intercontinental Championship before winning the World Heavyweight Title which includes Gunther himself.

Zayn then mentioned himself to be on that list and he wanted a chance to do the same thing. Sami then challenged The Ring General to a match for the World Title. Gunther denied the challenge and he left the ring on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw: Sami Zayn has a valid reason to become Gunther’s opponent

Sami then reminded Gunther and everybody else that he had already defeated Gunther and was the only one to do so in the main roster of the WWE which should earn him a world title shot. So, despite what Gunther thinks of his challenge, Sami said that he will be gunning for Gunther on WWE Raw on his way to becoming the new World Champion.

It was back at Wrestlemania XL that the two met in a singles contest where Zayn defeated Gunther to end his 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion, the longest one in the history of this mid-card title. Zayn would hold the title until SummerSlam where Bron Breakker defeated Zayn to win the title.

On that same premium live event, Gunther won the World Heavyweight Title by defeating Damian Priest after Finn Balor’s betrayal. Currently, there’s no confirmed opponent is there on the WWE Raw roster for the world title.

In the headliner match of Bash in Berlin 2024, Gunther defeated Randy Orton to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The match lasted for nearly half an hour to cover up the number of matches on the show where the challenger failed to deliver his pendant RKO move.

Eventually, Gunther laid him out with the Sleeper Hold submission as the referee awarded the reigning champion with the win for retention. After the match, the champion and the challenger greeted each other with a handshake to pay respect to each other. Meanwhile, Randy Orton was absent from this week’s WWE Raw, possibly to be protected following his world title match loss.