Rhea Ripley essentially mentioned after Bash in Berlin about having some unfinished business with Liv Morgan on WWE Raw and she stayed true to her words by going after the latter. In the process, she picked up an injury but eventually, a way was there for MAMI to stand tall by the end of the night.

In the kick-off segment on this week’s WWE Raw that went down from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Rhea Ripley challenged Liv Morgan to a match for the Women’s World Championship. Dominik Mysterio came out and said that Liv was still recovering from their Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash In Berlin. Dom also accepted the challenge on her behalf while no further details about the impending match was provided.

Ripley said that she would face Liv anytime and at any place. During the promo exchange on WWE Raw, Liv attacked Ripley from behind and targeted her leg. Morgan tried a cheap shot but Ripley saw it coming and knocked her down. Then, Dom distracted Ripley, which allowed Morgan to attack her from behind. Ripley was upside down in between the ropes as Morgan booted her leg to cause an injury.

For the rest of the night on WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley sold that leg injury as she appeared with a crutch in hand. Later in a backstage segment, she also told Damian Priest that she had talked to Jey Uso and that the latter had agreed to team up with Priest to face The Judgment Day later on the show.

Then in the main event of WWE Raw, Damian Priest & Jey Uso defeated Judgment Day (World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) despite interference attempts from Dominik and Morgan. Ripley, Uso, and Priest stood tall to end the show which indicated that Morgan vs. Ripley in a title match should be happening in the coming weeks.

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley already earned her title rematch against Liv Morgan

The team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest achieved sweet revenge at Bash in Berlin 2024 WWE premium live event by defeating Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a mixed tag team match. Despite interferences from Judgment Day members during the match, the combo of Ripley-Priest also known as the Terror Twins came out victorious.

In the finishing sequence of the match, Dom-Dom hit Damian with a 619 followed by a Frog Splash, and went for the cover, but Priest kicked out. Priest superkick-ed Bálor but Dom caught him with a suicide dive before digesting a clothesline on the announce table. An isolated Morgan was then pinned by Ripley with the Rip-tide finisher which automatically set Ripley up for the number-one contender’s position on WWE Raw.