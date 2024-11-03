WWE pay-per-views have been dubbed as WWE premium live events over the past couple of years under a changed regime. Since Nick Khan has taken over the President’s duties of the gigantic wrestling promotion, he changed the culture around these WWE Network/Peacock shows and things have become far more adjustable to the superstars in recent times.

With Triple H being in charge of the creative team of the WWE, he’s been leaning on providing quality over quantity which essentially lessened the number of matches on the card of recent WWE premium live events. As a result, WWE has opted to host only five-match cards in these shows and the reason for the change has also been revealed.

According to the reports of Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there are several reasons for sticking with five matches in the card of WWE Premium Live Events. One key benefit is to reduce costs, as fewer Superstars on the show assure lower travel expenses. Additionally, wrestlers not booked on the card also enjoy an extra day off.

This is somewhat of a rarity that WWE superstars can enjoy given their tight schedule which is often busy with weekend house shows. However, TKO has already planned to scale back the WWE live events in the future.

New strategies implemented for WWE premium live events

As for the superstars who keep on traveling despite not being on the WWE premium live events, WWE has incorporated backstage segments to include those talents on the show. Sometimes legends are also incorporated into the shows like WWE Bad Blood 2024. The company has also begun providing information about the legends in attendance especially to the younger ones to let their knowledge grow.

While some might favor the shorter version of WWE premium live events, some of the superstars might not be happy with the fact that it would be tougher for talents to even be on the match card of one such show.

Speaking in a conversation with Fightful, Sami Zayn expressed his mixed feelings about WWE premium live event cards getting trimmed down,

“Yeah, I have mixed feelings on it. Because, certainly as a performer, if you’re not figured in like… with seven or eight matches, there’s a little more real estate, and there’s a better chance of getting on. But now, even if you’re in a pretty prominent story, it still just might not make [the cut].”