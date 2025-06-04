Coming off a Hollywood project filming in Japan, Liv Morgan jumped right back to WWE Raw programming without any break. Continuing the storyline progress on the Netflix show, the top WWE Superstar also tried her luck to go into the Money in the Bank ladder match, but luck didn’t favor her. Additionally, she might have picked up an injury this past Monday night.

The June 2nd edition of WWE Raw from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, brought some bad news for Morgan. After losing the Money in the Bank 2025 qualifying match, she even suffered a head injury after having a confrontation with IYO SKY. The women’s world champion nailed some major blows to her head, which could have even caused a concussion.

Following WWE Raw, Morgan confirmed her injury condition while speaking on the Raw Recap show. Upon being asked about her health status by the show hosts, the women’s tag team champion mentioned that she was getting hit hard in the head and thus, possibly, suffered a bloody injury.

Liv Morgan is medically cleared despite a head injury on WWE Raw

It was further asserted by Morgan that it wasn’t a great week as she lost her Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE Raw and had just hit her head, possibly picking up a concussion while trying to offer help to her best friend Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan also joked that she was such a supportive sister that she went from a 10 to a 7 when it comes to serving looks.

The good thing is that Morgan was already checked out and she was already cleared to go by the doctors, meaning she won’t miss any of the upcoming WWE Raw episodes due to injury reasons,

“Well, you know, this week wasn’t exactly our week. I lost my Money in the Bank qualifying match, I just hit my head — I’m probably concussed right now. ‘Cause I was helping my best friend, and I’m such a good sister that I went from a 10 to a 7. But yeah, I already got checked out. We’re good to go.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

On the WWE Raw Recap show, Morgan was also asked if she would be at the Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event, and she was under the impression of staying around Los Angeles, Hollywood, which is the host city of the show. She mentioned that she might have some meetings, and possibly visit a plastic surgeon if not making an appearance.