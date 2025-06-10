Bayley is back on WWE Raw at the expense of the newly-become women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. Seeking vengeance from earlier this year, the longest-reigning WWE Smackdown women’s champion of all time decided to go after her contemporary figure on the latest WWE show on Netflix.

On the June 9 episode of WWE Raw at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch said that her current rival Lyra Valkyria hurt her shoulder while raising her hand at Money in the Bank via an unexpected attack. Hence, Becky wanted Lyra to apologize to her. Lyra came out on the ramp, only to provide a distraction for her as Bayley returned and attacked Becky from behind. Becky managed to escape the scene.

In a storyline angle at Wrestlemania 41, Bayley and Valkyria were set to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championship on Night Two. However, a mystery assailant took out Bayley on the WrestleMania Saturday pre-show. This allowed Lynch to become Valkyria’s mystery partner for ‘Mania in what marked her own return to be part of the WWE Raw brand after almost a one-year-long hiatus.

WWE Raw: Bayley adds herself to Becky Lynch-Lyra Valkyria feud

Lynch and Valkyria won the titles at WrestleMania from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez only to drop them back to the former champions on WWE Raw after WrestleMania. Lynch then snapped and turned heel on Valkyria to begin a new beef. Furthermore, she also admitted to attacking Bayley eh following week in a scathing promo.

The heel-turn of Becky caused a full-fledged feud with Valkyria on WWE Raw for the past several weeks. At last month’s Backlash, Valkyria successfully defended the title against Becky to continue with her 175-day title reign, which also was the inaugural run with the women’s Intercontinental Championship.

However, this past weekend at Money in the Bank, Becky added to her list of accomplishments by defeating Lyra Valkyria to become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion in what marked her first win over her former protégé in a three-match series. Now, with Bayley’s return, it’s evident that the two veterans would get involved in a fresh rivalry on WWE Raw.