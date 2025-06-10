The “main event” run for Jey Uso is over on the latest episode of WWE Raw as he lost the world heavyweight title on the June 9 episode. On a stacked night from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the main event saw Gunther defeating Jey Uso (c) to win the World Heavyweight Championship in which caused a major heartbreak among the WWE Universe who loves to “yeet”-ing.

In an exploding encounter between the two bitter rivals of the WWE Raw roster, The Ring General submitted Jey Uso in the final match of the night on the June 9 episode to win the world title for a second time. The finish of the match saw Gunther going for his pendant sleeper submission.

Jey slipped out of the hold and applied a sleeper of his own, just like the way he won the title at WrestleMania 41. This time around, Jey couldn’t capitalize on the hold as Gunther reversed and successfully applied the sleeper, again. Uso fought for some time but couldn’t escape the hold and passed out, allowing the referee to declare Gunther of this World championship bout on WWE Raw.

Seth Rollins won the Money in the Bank contract on Saturday, but he stayed away from the scene before or after the main event of WWE Raw. He only appeared once on the show to showcase the briefcase, coming out after John Cena and CM Punk announced their title match for Night of Champions later this month.

Jey had held the title for 52 days, defeating Gunther on WrestleMania 41 Saturday, this past April. In his short tenure as champion, he defeated Seth Rollins by disqualification. In his second defense, he retained the title by defeating Logan Paul during last month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. It was before his title defense against Paul that Gunther confronted Jey, backstage and told him that he would face the winner on the June 9 edition of WWE Raw.

Meanwhile, Gunther starts his second reign with the world title on WWE Raw upon his win over Jey. Last year, at Summerslam, he defeated Damian Priest to win the title for the first time before dropping it to Jey at Wrestlemania.