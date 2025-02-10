With buildups for Elimination Chamber continuing on WWE Raw, new segments have been added to the latest edition waiting on Netflix. Former WWE Champion CM Punk is now advertised to appear on the show while another ex-champion Liv Morgan will be competing in a tag team match.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce posted a video on social media announcing that Dakota Kai will return to action on the show after an injury scare that broke out a few weeks ago. She’ll team up with DAMAGE CTRL partner IYO SKY against Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

Pearce also added in his below statement that AJ Styles and CM Punk will be there on WWE Raw,

“Quick update: Dakota Kai is back. She will be with us tomorrow night in action, teaming with IYO Sky. That’s right, Damage CTRL takes on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Plus, the face that runs the place, AJ Styles, will be in the house live, as will be the man that punched his ticket to the Elimination Chamber, CM Punk.”

Which team are you rooting for tomorrow night on #RawOnNetflix? pic.twitter.com/rhGajvWoxr — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2025

Kai had stayed in a concussion protocol after digesting a stiff springboard dropkick from Zoey Stark on the January 20 episode of WWE Raw. Presumably, she was heading into another long hiatus. But last week, PWInsider Elite reported that the hope within the WWE is that she will be cleared to return to in-ring competition within the next few weeks. One of the outlet’s sources stated that there’s a belief that she would be back at the end of February, if not sooner.

As for Kai’s opponents, Morgan has already qualified for this year’s Elimination Chamber match, last week on WWE Raw by securing a DQ win over IYO SKY. For the time being, her tag team with Rodriguez is gaining momentum en route to future title match opportunities.

WWE Raw February 10 episode match card

Next week’s WWE Raw February 10 episode takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– The newest WWE Raw roster member AJ Styles appears

– Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) vs. Judgment Day (Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez)

– CM Punk appears