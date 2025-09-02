With multiple top names gathering in the women’s division of WWE Raw, the storylines have become intriguing. While the likes of Nikki Bella are still hoping for another shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, WWE has announced a fresh match to crown a new Women’s World Champion. Plus, reports also claim that another new rivalry is about to begin featuring two more top names.

Speaking of the WWE Raw women’s division, Cory Hays has reported that a feud between Rhea Ripley and Asuka will kick off soon. In recent weeks, Asuka has been unhappy over how IYO SKY didn’t require any help from her and Kairi Sane while going for the Women’s World Championship, but she had no problem accepting help from Rhea.

In a follow-up segment on this week’s edition of WWE Raw after Clash in Paris, IYO SKY apologized to Asuka and Kairi Sane for last week in a backstage segment, and said that she’s done with Rhea Ripley. After Asuka obliged, IYO asked if they needed help in their match against Judgment Day, and Asuka denied while continuously laughing. Kairi further told IYO that everything will be alright.

Wrestlepalooza 2025: First Championship Match Announced For WWE – ESPN PLE

WWE Raw: Asuka picked up a win on behalf of her team on September 1 Episode

In the next segment of WWE Raw, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defeated Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) on their own. Asuka made Roxanne tap out to the Asuka Lock in a clean win amid reports claiming that an official heel-turn is waiting for her down the road. Later, Asuka also had a verbal exchange with Ripley.

Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status After Dramatic End At Clash In Paris 2025

"No one is ready for Asuka, even you."@WWEAsuka just sent a hostile warning to @RheaRipley_WWE… 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZWTqo8LoCf — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

Moving on, WWE Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, also announced that Stephanie Vaquer vs. IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship will go down at Wrestlepalooza 2025 premium live event on September 20. Pearce said Stephanie won the number-one contender Battle Royal at Evolution to earn a title shot, while IYO was already scheduled to get her title rematch against Naomi.

The former champion, Naomi, won the title in July at the all-women Evolution premium live event and subsequently retained the title at SummerSlam by defeating Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a triple threat match. As Stephanie & IYO gear up for the newly announced title match, they will also have a contract signing on next week’s WWE Raw.