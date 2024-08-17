Multiple announcements about the next episode of WWE Smackdown have arrived this week as the show will feature two championship matches. Plus, there will be a trios match on the card to load things up just eight days before WWE’s Bash in Berlin premium live event.

As announced on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, United States Champion LA Knight will defend his title against Santos Escobar on next week’s show. The match was set up via a Legado Del Fantasma vignette on this week’s show where Escobar called out Knight. Escoobar previously defeated Andrade to become the new number-one contender for the mid-card title.

Escobar’s win came after Carmelo Hayes’ interference during the match. On this week’s WWE Smackdown, Hayes defeated Andrade in a singles contest and couldn’t stop bragging about pinning Andrade after the match. This led to a brawl between the two of them.

Moving on in the show, LA Knight responded with a promo to accept the challenge for the next WWE Smackdown episode in Washington, DC. Knight won the US Title from Logan Paul at Summerslam, two weeks ago despite shenanigans from the latter’s crew. Next week, he will go through the first title defense of this ongoing title run.

New number-one contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championship were also crowned on the latest episode of SmackDown, with The Street Profits defeating DIY to earn a shot at The Bloodline. Now, two faction members from Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu will defend the Tag Team titles in next week’s episode against the Profits.

Last week, The Street Profits defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) in a Number-One Contender’s Qualifying Match. In contrast, DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defeated Pretty Deadly in another such qualifier to book themselves in the finale match. A six-woman tag team match will also be there with Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi going up against Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Blair Davenport.

WWE Smackdown August 23 episode match card

WWE Smackdown August 23 episode takes place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE United States Champion LA Knight defends against Santos Escobar

– WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline (two of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa) defend against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

– Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn & Blair Davenport