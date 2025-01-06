It’s long been confirmed that Goldberg will get his wish fulfilled to have one last retirement match in the WWE and possibly more after coming back to the company, this past fall. Resurfacing at the Bad Blood premium live event, the rumor mill has since been running wild to find out what could be reserved in the final hurrah of his pro-wrestling career.

WWE hasn’t officially announced anything regarding Goldberg’s next appearance or the capacity but we now have an update. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the WWE Hall of Famer will make his return on the January 27, 2025, episode of Monday Night Raw at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Even Bad Blood went down at the same venue and his next appearance also makes sense given how much Atlanta means to Goldberg’s career. He played for the Atlanta Falcons in the early 1990s and rose to stardom in WCW during the late ’90s when the promotion was based in the city. That being said, fans in Atlanta will reserve a hero’s welcome for him as he prepares for one final outing.

Goldberg has not been seen in action in the WWE since 2022

Goldberg remained out of action since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the WWE Universal Championship. Shortly after his appearance at Bad Blood, Triple H left the door open for his possible return to the company. As such, the former champion’s pledge to have one final match was also met by the current WWE officials.

Shortly after, it was announced on ESPN’s SEC Network that The Myth is all set to call it a quit in his career, this year,

“I think we know who the subject, or the victim probably, the frontrunner right now, we know who it is. But in 2025, Goldberg makes his return in a retirement match. I got a couple of months to get ready. No date, no time.”

During Goldberg’s last WWE appearance at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, a tense confrontation went down featuring him and the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER hinted at a potential showdown between the two. However, reports from PWN’s Viper suggest that WWE may have scrapped plans for this match.