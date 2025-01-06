WWE Raw as we see on live television will go through a major change from tonight onward as it arrives on Netflix, the world’s largest OTT platform from the traditional cable television. Touted as the biggest Monday Night Raw in the history of the WWE, it’s coming up with a loaded match card and the aftermath should bring major changes in the company.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Twitter, WWE talent will have an authentic, organic approach to storytelling, with an emphasis on “going with their gut.” It was noted that talents will deliver moments on WWE Raw that feel real and unscripted.

As such, this change will align with Netflix’s reputation for cinematic excellence. More opportunities will be available on this platform than on cable network TV, and plans are there to incorporate a film-like quality into WWE Raw especially with the WrestleMania season approaching. Featherstone noted that fans can expect a “cinematic nature” to be added to WWE’s flagship show in the Netflix era,

“There are talent backstage in WWE who are really focused on getting a feel of the crowd and “going with their gut with what’s given” by the creative team in order to generate stories that come off as more authentic and not scripted. This is a theme that will go into the Netflix era with storylines.”

On the SI Media podcast, Triple H was asked if WWE Raw on Netflix will remain a 2-hour show or if it’ll go back to being a 3-hour show. In response, it was noted that they have all the flexibilities in this new platform and he feels that 2.5 hours is the sweet spot for the show. Although, this change is yet to be confirmed on WWE’s part and we’ll have to wait until Netflix airs the first episode.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins

– The Rock to appear

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear

– Hulk Hogan appears on live WWE TV after 2 years