Jey Uso’s run on the “main event” scene was over on the latest episode of WWE Raw as he lost the world heavyweight title. On the June 9 episode, from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the main event saw Gunther defeating Jey Uso (c) to win back the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time. It appears that WWE has planned for a major title match in the future via this title switch.

Fans have been wondering why The Ring General dethroned Uso from his run that barely lasted for 50 days, and now the reason has been revealed. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, GUNTHER defeated Jey Uso on WWE Raw in a decision taken by none other than Triple H.

Being the Chief Content Officer of the WWE, he wanted GUNTHER vs. Goldberg to be set up as a title match for the July 12 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Hence, the title swap was booked on the post-Money in the Bank edition of WWE Raw. This comes with reports claiming that Goldberg’s return to WWE programming is just on the horizon.

WWE Raw: Goldberg’s retirement match to be set up for next SNME

Meltzer noted that Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place on the same day as AEW All In: Texas. Hosting a title match on free network TV, especially if it gets promoted as Goldberg’s retirement match, would be the only way to give tough competition to the biggest AEW event of the year.

The report added that the plan had always been for GUNTHER vs. Goldberg was always planned to serve as the latter’s final match upon his return on WWE Raw. Airing this bout on NBC rather than Netflix is eyed since WWE wanted this to get the most attention possible on that big day.

“GUNTHER beat Jey Uso to win the World title on the 6/9 WWE show in Phoenix. It was confirmed to us the reason this happened is because Paul Levesque made the call to make GUNTHER vs. Bill Goldberg on 7/12’s Saturday Night’s Main Event a title match, likely since it was going on the same day as All In Texas,” Meltzer reported.

If the earlier reports are to go by then Goldberg will be making his return to WWE Raw on the June 16th edition from Green Bay, Wisconsin where he is expected to confront the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.