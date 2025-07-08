Liv Morgan’s injury on Monday’s episode of Raw a month ago created a bombarded situation for the WWE creative team, given that the company is so close to the Evolution premium live event. It appears the injury will take even more time to heal, and it isn’t great news for the WWE since SummerSlam is also approaching, and this time, it happens in the injured star’s home state of New Jersey.

While speaking during a Q&A session, WrestleVotes was asked about Liv Morgan’s injury and when she’s supposed to make a return in the already packed WWE schedule. The source responded, saying that people in Gorilla were a lot calmer this time in comparison to when Zoey Stark got hurt a few weeks ago.

This is being seen as a good sign about Liv Morgan’s injury, as her time-off could be minimized. WrestleVotes further noted that those he spoke to backstage believe that one-half of the women’s tag champ would be out of action for around twelve weeks, which is essentially three months. It was added that a dislocated shoulder takes time to heal.

“Just talking to a few people, obviously didn’t talk to any doctors, so internet don’t run wild with it, it’s about three months she’s gonna be on the shelf with the injury. Yeah, three months. Just what I’ve been hearing this morning, Joe — I asked a couple of people and they said roughly around twelve weeks. Hopefully it’s less, but a dislocated shoulder takes time,” WrestleVotes informed about Liv Morgan’s future.

Liv Morgan was reportedly planned to compete in a big match at Evolution 2025 PLE

That being said, it’s safe to assume that WWE may be forced to vacate the Women’s WWE Tag Team Championships ahead of the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event due to the unfortunate situation of Liv Morgan’s injury. Being a huge part of the women’s division, Monday Night Raw on Netflix will also be dealing with the absence of a star power like her in due course.

Reports previously claimed that a major match was in the pipeline featuring the returning Nikki Bella on WWE Raw against Liv Morgan at the Evolution premium live event set for July 13. Even Brie Bella was rumored to make her return to team up with Nikki and go after the women’s tag team championships against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. But the injury changed those plans entirely.