Since she entered the WWE Raw roster, last summer, Lyra Valkyria has solidified herself as one of the most promising figures of the female talent pool. WWE also put faith in her as they crowned her the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion at the very beginning of this year. Admittedly, she had no idea of coming out on top in the tournament that was contested for the title.

In one of the main events of the January 13 episode of WWE Raw that went down from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the tournament final to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. This not only marked her first title win on the mainstay scene but also a historic moment as she captured the inaugural championship belt.

After holding the belt for nearly 150 days, Valkyria has now looked back on that exhilarating moment on WWE Raw as she revealed on learning that she would be winning the championship. Speaking on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, she mentioned that she was never informed, beforehand about the title win. Rather, she found out just before hitting the ring,

“I never was a part of that conversation. I just find out on Mondays what I’m doing. I found out the day of. I was never a part of the decision or the conversation. I just showed up to work.”

Lyra Valkyria opens up about her historic title win on WWE Raw

Valkyria further opened up about her feelings after being crowned the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion, noting that the career milestone never seemed to affect her in that moment. But rather, when she started traveling with the belt, days afterward, it started to hit an emotional chord and further inspired her to spread her legacy on WWE Raw.

“It hit me when I was driving home and taking my bags out of the car on the Tuesday. The title is just sitting in my bag, the zip opens, and I’m like, Oh yeah, that’s the Intercontinental Championship. I won that. I brought that home. That’s when it hits me.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Proven to be a strong champion, Valkyria successfully defended her IC title against the likes of Dakota Kai, Ivy Nile, and more before moving to a long feud with Becky Lynch on WWE Raw. On Saturday, June 7, Valkyria will defend the Women’s IC title against Becky Lynch for the second time at Money in the Bank. Previously, she defeated The Man at last month’s Backlash PLE.