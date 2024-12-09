Building things up for the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Raw will deliver this week’s edition with multiple matches already announced for the show. In one of the headliners of the night, Rhea Ripley will return to singles action since suffering an orbital bone injury about a month ago.

Continuing her feud with Liv Morgan, Ripley will take on the former’s cohort Raquel Rodriguez in a singles contest, this week. Last Monday night, the team of Morgan and Raquel defeated IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in a tag team match. After the match, Rodriguez continued attacking the two Damage CTRL members which led Ripley to make the save.

The two juggernauts of the WWE Raw women’s roster continued brawling at ringside which was the reason that the singles match was announced. Meanwhile, the brawl ended with Raquel standing tall in the end after tossing Ripley into the corner of the commentary table. The weekend before Ripley, however, defeated Morgan and four other participants in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

In a major happening from WWE Raw, The Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament will continue on this week’s WWE Raw episode with a quarterfinal triple threat matchup – Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The winner will take on Dakota Kai in the semis as she defeated Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler, last week in the opening triple threat.

Tensions will be there as Saturday Night’s Main Event looms as Gunther prepares to defend his Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, while Liv Morgan will also put her title on the line against IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship. Plus, Drew McIntyre should also provide a follow-up to his dramatic return from last week by attacking Sami Zayn.

WWE Raw December 9 episode match card

The December 9 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament quarterfinals triple threat: Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega

– Wyatt Sicks (Bo Dallas, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan & Dexter Lumis) with Nikki Cross vs. Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar & The Miz) with Scarlett in a tag team match