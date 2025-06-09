It will be a stacked night on tonight’s WWE Raw with a Hall of Famer coming back on board on weekly television after almost seven long years. With two WWE premium live events waiting in the coming weeks, major builds should be on the show where the Undisputed WWE Champion will also appear.

WWE Raw general manager, Adam Pearce, posted a video on Sunday night, revealing that both John Cena and Seth Rollins will appear on Monday’s show. “The 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins will be in the house, as will the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena,” Pearce stated in the video.

While Seth will be in all his glory on WWE Raw, Cena is likely to be in a foul mood after what transpired at Money in the Bank. In the main event of the annual PLE, Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul in a tag team match as a result of R-Truth’s return, who targeted Cena.

Going by his real name, Ron Killings, R-Truth has been responding to people on social media following his surprise appearance at Money in the Bank on Saturday, thanking the fans for supporting him and making his WWE return possible, at the earliest, after being released the week before. There’s no confirmed update on whether he will be present on WWE Raw.

Elsewhere on the show, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be defending his title against former champion Gunther, while the first set of matches will be held for the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Nikki Bella’s return has also been added to WWE Raw following Money in the Bank, as she’s expected to be added to WWE storylines.

WWE Raw June 9 episode match card

Serving as the post-Money in the Bank episode, the June 9 edition of WWE Raw will bring all the fallouts from the bygone premium live event to simultaneously begin builds for the Night of Champions and Evolution PLEs. The currently announced match card for the weekly show on Netflix, scheduled from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, goes as follows,

-WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso defends against Gunther

– Nikki Bella returns

– Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena to appear

– 2025 Men’s Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins to appear

– King & Queen of the Ring Tournament matches begin