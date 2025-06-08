Nikki Bella will be back on the next episode of WWE Raw, as announced on the Money in the Bank premium live event. While the capacity of her next appearance hasn’t been cited by the WWE, it’s been assumed that she would be utilized for the returning all-women Evolution PLE set for next month during AEW’s All In weekend.

In a graphic aired during Money in the Bank, Bella’s return was announced on WWE Raw and has been discussed for the past few weeks. This came after Cory Hays of PWN previously reported that she’d be factored into plans for the WWE Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event, into a storyline on WWE programming, that’s yet to be revealed.

After staying out of action for multiple years after becoming a mother, Nikki Bella returned, first for a brief appearance on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere in January. Later, she returned to action, competing in the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble. She eliminated Bayley before eventually being eliminated by Nia Jax. This was only her first TV match after the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, which was eventually won by Ronda Rousey.

Bella hasn’t competed in a singles contest in a WWE ring since coming up short for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at the first-ever Evolution PLE. She was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.

Bella will now be waiting to have a homecoming in Phoenix on WWE Raw, this Monday night, where Jey Uso will be defending his world heavyweight title against Gunther. Plus, the King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches will also be underway on the show.

WWE Raw June 9 episode match card

Serving as the post-Money in the Bank episode, the June 9 edition of WWE Raw will bring all the fallouts from the bygone premium live event to simultaneously begin builds for the Night of Champions and Evolution PLEs. The currently announced match card for the weekly show on Netflix scheduled from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, goes as follows,

-WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso defends against Gunther

– Nikki Bella returns

– King & Queen of the Ring Tournament matches begin