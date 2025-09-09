With only seven dates remaining in his retirement tour, John Cena will attend the next episode of WWE Raw, airing from his home state of Massachusetts, set for next Monday night. He’s likely to shed light during the appearance over his match against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza 2025, which is coming within just a couple of weeks.

On the latest bygone episode of SmackDown, Cena featured in a United States Championship Open Challenge issued by the champion Sami Zayn in his final match on the blue brand. That bout was ruined after Lesnar interfered and planted both of them with separate F5 moves. Cena will make a couple of more weekly TV appearances in the coming months, all scheduled on WWE Raw.

Youngster Lyra Valkyria isn’t having a good time in her career since dropping the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and she will get another chance to go back to winning lane upon squaring off with Roxanne Perez on WWE Raw, next week.

Last night, Valkyria collided with the powerhouse performer & Perez’s tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, and digested a pinfall loss. After a bulldog/jawbreaker and tornado DDT, Valkyria wanted to take advantage with a sunset flip powerbomb for a nearfall. With Perez hooping on the apron, Valkyria missed the Nightwing, as Rodriguez planted her with Tejana Bomb for the win on WWE Raw.

Also, after going back-and-forth in the mic, the two power couples of the WWE will be under the same roof next week. As promoted, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will come face-to-face with AJ Lee & CM Punk on WWE Raw in what appears to be a final confrontation before they collide in a mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE Raw September 15 Episode Match Card

WWE Raw will deliver the go-home edition for Wrestlepalooza 2025 premium live event at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, next Monday night on Netflix with 7 pm ET/4 pm ET being the start time. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– AJ Lee & CM Punk will go face-to-face with Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

– John Cena appears